Kurt Angle on his return to the ring tonight

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted a message to his Instagram account hyping his return to the ring for WWE tonight at the TLC PPV in Minneapolis.

Angled noted tonight would be his first wrestling match in a WWE ring in 11 years. As noted over the weekend, Angle will be replacing Roman Reigns in the main event teaming with The Shield against The Miz, Kane, Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Cesaro.

WWE TLC review live on YouTube

Just a quick reminder that Wrestleview Live is back tonight on YouTube following the WWE TLC PPV. You can watch on the player below or when the feed is posted on the front page.