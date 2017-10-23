Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan on Kurt Angle return

Smackdown Live GM Daniel Bryan posted the following on Twitter on Sunday night, commenting on the return of RAW GM Kurt Angle to the ring at the TLC PPV

Bryan hinted that there might be a chance now for him to return to the ring following his retirement in 2016 due to concussion-related issues.

William Regal on Styles vs. Balor

NXT GM William Regal posted the following on Twitter on Sunday night commenting on the match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor at the TLC PPV and giving advice to young, aspiring wrestlers about what they can learn from the match.

    William Regal telling it like it is.