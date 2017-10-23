Daniel Bryan on Kurt Angle return

Smackdown Live GM Daniel Bryan posted the following on Twitter on Sunday night, commenting on the return of RAW GM Kurt Angle to the ring at the TLC PPV

Bryan hinted that there might be a chance now for him to return to the ring following his retirement in 2016 due to concussion-related issues.

There was a time when WWE wouldn't let @RealKurtAngle compete. Tonight he won a PPV main event in a TLC match 👏👏👏 #SoYourSayingTheresAChance — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 23, 2017

William Regal on Styles vs. Balor

NXT GM William Regal posted the following on Twitter on Sunday night commenting on the match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor at the TLC PPV and giving advice to young, aspiring wrestlers about what they can learn from the match.

When wrestlers say “Ah,but we had a cold match,no story etc” I always say that of coarse you’ve got a https://t.co/ODOP3KYQ8h have to beat that person across the ring from you or you can’t feed yourself.Anything else you got to work with is a bonus…. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 23, 2017

That match was a perfect example of two competitors trying to win.Please remember,at the end of the day we are portraying Professional Fighters and your job is to win. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 23, 2017