#UnderSiege fallout tonight on Smackdown Live

WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Set for tonight is the fallout from last night’s #UnderSiege angle with the Smackdown Live roster invading and laying out the RAW roster to close out the show.

Also scheduled for the show is AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin vs. Sin Cara and WWE Smackdown Tag Champions The Usos and The New Day will face Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Rusev and Aiden English.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

TLC rematch on 205 Live

WWE 205 Live takes place tonight from Milwaukee airing live on the WWE Network at 10:00 PM ET. Set for tonight is a TLC rematch featuring Enzo Amore defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against former champion Kalisto.