Kurt Angle behind the scenes at TLC

WWE has posted an interview with Kurt Angle backstage at last night’s TLC PPV in Minneapolis where he reflects on getting back inside a WWE ring.

Angle gets emotional talking about his family and his promise to Vince McMahon.

Survivor Series hype tonight on RAW

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE will officially begin the road to Survivor Series tonight on RAW in Green Bay, with a number of Smackdown Live talent scheduled to appear.

Normally the Smackdown talent are part of a live event on Monday night, but that was not the case this week following an overseas tour in Argentina and Chile.

We will have live coverage of WWE RAW tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).