Following this week’s WWE RAW from Green Bay, new matches for WWE Survivor Series in five weeks on November 19 are now set as of this week.

Confirmed on Monday night is WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a Champion vs. Champion main event.

Kurt Angle also revealed three more Champion vs. Champion matches featuring the RAW and Smackdown Women’s, Tag Team, Intercontinental and United States Championships.

It was also revealed by Angle that two Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination matches would be taking place between RAW and Smackdown featuring men and women. Team RAW was set to be revealed on Monday night until the Smackdown roster invaded.

Here is how the card looks as of now for the show in Houston.

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

Champion vs. Champion

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya

Champions vs. Champions

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos