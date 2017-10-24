Smackdown stars comment on #UnderSiege angle
Smackdown Live stars posted the following on Twitter on Monday night commenting on the #UnderSiege angle that closed out last night’s episode of RAW.
If you missed it, Smackdown Live talent invaded the show led by Shane McMahon.
#UnderSiege #EOD @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/z2gUVSPXwY
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) October 24, 2017
#UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/nDEOJw8Vcz
— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) October 24, 2017
We’re taking the glory. pic.twitter.com/Xfu8w77kRl
— Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 24, 2017
#UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/3Oyk2iH0om
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) October 24, 2017
#UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/f9NmK4Er2p
— MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) October 24, 2017
#RAW
best. episode. ever.
You're welcome#UnderSiege
featuring: @ZackRyder pic.twitter.com/oiH1ZHxAmx
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) October 24, 2017
That's how you make a statement. Blue is taking no prisoners. You know that now Red. #RedAintHyped #UnderSiege @WWE
— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) October 24, 2017
Oh you thought @shanemcmahon forgot?!?! You thought wrong @RealKurtAngle #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/gnbLJH6lJk
— Austin Creed 👍🏾 (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 24, 2017
TV deal in Portugal
The following press release was issued on Tuesday, announcing a new WWE TV deal with SPORT TV in Portugal.
WWE® and SPORT TV Announce Multi-Year Agreement to Televise Raw® and SmackDown® in Portugal
LISBON, Portugal & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) and SPORT TV, Portugal’s premier sports broadcaster, today announced a new multi-year agreement to broadcast WWE’s flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® starting next Tuesday, October 31.
SPORT TV channel SPORT.TV5 will offer complete versions of Raw and SmackDown, with Raw airing at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and SmackDown airing at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. In addition, SPORT.TV+ will broadcast a one-hour edition of Raw at 6 p.m. on Thursdays and a one-hour edition of SmackDown at 11 a.m. on Saturdays. All programs will be available with Portuguese commentary. During premiere week, SPORT.TV5 will debut Raw and SmackDown at special times, with Raw airing at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31 and SmackDown airing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1.
“SPORT TV is thrilled to welcome back WWE, now exclusively on our networks in Portugal,” said Nuno Ferreira, Director of SPORT TV. “We are certain that the partnership between these two renowned brands will be a success going forward.”
“SPORT TV shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This partnership to televise WWE programming in Portugal allows us to expand our reach and deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country.”