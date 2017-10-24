WWE RAW Ratings are in for October 23, 2017.

This week’s show from Green Bay drew 2.95 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com this week.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.69 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 3, No. 5 and No. 6 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

“Monday Night Football” on ESPN won the night on cable (11.28 million viewers).

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.332 (up from 2.731 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.969 (up from 2.728 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.557 (down from 2.606 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Smackdown Live invading RAW, averaged a 1.03 rating for the night. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.91 rating.