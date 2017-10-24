WWE RAW Ratings

WWE RAW Ratings are in for October 23, 2017.

This week’s show from Green Bay drew 2.95 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com this week.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.69 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 3, No. 5 and No. 6 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

“Monday Night Football” on ESPN won the night on cable (11.28 million viewers).

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.332 (up from 2.731 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.969 (up from 2.728 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.557 (down from 2.606 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Smackdown Live invading RAW, averaged a 1.03 rating for the night. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.91 rating.

