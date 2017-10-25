Following this week’s Smackdown Live in Milwaukee, new names are now set for WWE Survivor Series in five weeks featuring a series of RAW vs. Smackdown matches.

Randy Orton is the first name to quality for the men’s Traditional Elimination match. Orton is the only name confirmed so far on his team and in the match as RAW GM Kurt Angle was interrupted on Monday before he could announce his team.

Also now set for the show is Becky Lynch leading the Smackdown Live team in the women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination match. Lynch will be joined by Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Carmella and Tamina. Alicia Fox will captain Team RAW, with names to be announced.

Here is the updated card for Survivor Series as of this week.

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

Champion vs. Champion

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya

Champions vs. Champions

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (TBD) vs. Team Smackdown Live (Randy Orton, TBD)

Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Alicia Fox, TBD) vs. Team Smackdown Live (Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Carmella and Tamina)