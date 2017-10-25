Two matches set for Smackdown next week
WWE has announced two matches for Smackdown next week in Norfolk, Virginia.
This includes two qualifying matches to join the open spots on Team Smackdown Live at Survivor Series in five weeks featuring Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler in a best two out of three falls match.
