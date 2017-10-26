WWE reported Q3 2017 results on Thursday morning, including updated WWE Network subscriber counts as of the company’s third quarter this year.

Paid WWE Network subscribers now sit at 1.52 million. This is an increase from the 1.46 million figured reported last year in Q3 2016.

The company officially launched the network in China this quarter.

@BrandonThurston provided a graph breakdown of paid network averages since 2014, including the projected subscriber count by Q4 2017.