Undertaker appears at Ric Flair screening

WWE shared a photo of The Undertaker attending a screening in Atlanta this week for Ric Flair’s new ESPN 30 for 30 special that premieres on November 7.

Undertaker was interviewed for the special. You can check out the photo below.

Triple H in Chile video

WWE shared this video of Triple H returning to the ring in Santiago, Chile this past weekend. WWE flew Triple H out to the show when Kevin Owens left the tour due to a family emergency and when AJ Styles was needed for the TLC PPV in Minneapolis.