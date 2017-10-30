The Shield talk debut on Table for 3
WWE has posted the following video clip from tonight’s new episode of “Table for 3” on WWE Network that will air after RAW of The Shield talking about their debut as a group back at the 2012 Survivor Series.
Total Divas Season 7 premiere notes
The Season 7 premiere of Total Divas will air on Wednesday night on E! at 8:00 PM ET featuring new cast members Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Carmella. Synopsis for the episode is as follows:
As the season premiere kicks off, the WWE announces its first ever “Money in the Bank” ladder match for the women’s superstar division. With Brie on maternity leave, Nikki mentors Nattie and Lana in hopes of becoming Smackdown GM. Meanwhile, newcomer Nia Jax makes a bad impression when she questions Maryse’s history in the WWE, and Trin challenges John to sex up their love life.