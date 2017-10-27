Chris Jericho joined Sean Evans to take part in the popular “Hot Ones” series as part of First We Feast to sample spicy wings and talk about his wrestling career.

Jericho gives his thoughts on the best talkers in the wrestling industry, what it is like wrestling in Japan and briefly addressing backstage issues with Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

He also addressed not getting along with Triple H back in 2002.

“In 2002, we didn’t like each other. I think we were almost pitted against each other in a lot of ways. We had great chemistry, great matches…I just didn’t like him, he didn’t like me, and there was no falseness. Now I love him. Great guy.”

