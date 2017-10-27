Triple H

Triple H back in the ring for WWE UK tour

WWE.com is featuring an article about Triple H returning to the ring for the WWE’s upcoming UK tour that kicks off next week in Glasgow.

Triple H will wrestle at live events on November 1 in Glasgow, November 2 in Brighton, November 3 in London, November 4 in Minehead and November 5 in Cardiff.

Charlotte talks Ric Flair

Charlotte Flair was on ESPN this week discussing her father Ric Flair and the upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 special that will premiere on November 7.

