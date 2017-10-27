Triple H back in the ring for WWE UK tour

WWE.com is featuring an article about Triple H returning to the ring for the WWE’s upcoming UK tour that kicks off next week in Glasgow.

Triple H will wrestle at live events on November 1 in Glasgow, November 2 in Brighton, November 3 in London, November 4 in Minehead and November 5 in Cardiff.

U.K., be ready. I’ll be there. In the middle of the ring.

Glasgow 11/1

Brighton 11/2

London 11/3

Minehead 11/4

Cardiff 11/5#WWEUKTour — Triple H (@TripleH) October 27, 2017

Charlotte talks Ric Flair

Charlotte Flair was on ESPN this week discussing her father Ric Flair and the upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 special that will premiere on November 7.