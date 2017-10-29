Emma

Moments ago, WWE.com announced the release of Emma from the company.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Emma. WWE wishes Emma the best in all of her future endeavors.”

Emma (Tenille Dashwood) just took part in a match with Asuka in what was Asuka’s main roster debut last Sunday at the TLC PPV. The two also had a rematch on RAW the following night.

She signed a developmental deal with WWE back in 2011 after a stint on the independent wrestling scene that started in 2005 and later restarted back up in 2008 after injuries.

Dashwood has not commented on the release as of this morning.

Thanks to our friends at Online World of Wrestling for help with this report.

  • Al79

    Must have been hard to work with, because there are worse wrestlers still on the women’s roster.

  • Cameron Huff

    Out of the three releases,Emma’s release was the saddest one. At least Darren Young was a WWE Tag Team Champion and Summer Rae getting released was not a big loss. Aside from BFF,being the manager with Fandango,feuding with Natalya and feuding/teaming up with Layla,associating with Rusev/feuding with Lana she didn’t do too much. Plus,she hasn’t been on tv in months.

  • Steven Herrera

    Say it ain’t so!