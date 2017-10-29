Moments ago, WWE.com announced the release of Emma from the company.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Emma. WWE wishes Emma the best in all of her future endeavors.”

Emma (Tenille Dashwood) just took part in a match with Asuka in what was Asuka’s main roster debut last Sunday at the TLC PPV. The two also had a rematch on RAW the following night.

She signed a developmental deal with WWE back in 2011 after a stint on the independent wrestling scene that started in 2005 and later restarted back up in 2008 after injuries.

Dashwood has not commented on the release as of this morning.

Thanks to our friends at Online World of Wrestling for help with this report.