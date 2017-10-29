WWE has announced the releases of Darren Young and Summer Rae this morning.

This comes just a little less than an hour after the release of Emma was announced.

The updated statement reads:

“WWE has come to terms on the releases of WWE Superstars Emma, Darren Young and Summer Rae. WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors.”

Young had quietly returned to the roster at live events after suffering an injury to his right elbow earlier this year in January. He underwent surgery this past February. Young signed a deal with WWE back in 2009 as part of the Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory and was later part of the televised NXT show with CM Punk as his coach. He was later part of the Nexus group and then took part in season five of NXT.

Young formed a tag team with Titus O’Neil as The Prime Time Players and after a lengthy run including a stint as WWE Tag Team Champions, the team split up and Young was paired with Hall of Famer Bob Backlund. He also made headlines back in 2013 coming out as gay, receiving full support from WWE management and members of the roster. Young later criticized WWE for touring Abu Dhabi where homosexuality is considered a crime.

Summer Rae has been off WWE television for nearly a year after suffering a series of injuries that kept her off the road. Reports earlier this year stated she was being cleared for a return to the company, but it never took place. Rae signed with WWE in 2011 as part of Florida Championship Wrestling and later transitioned to NXT. She made her main roster debut in 2013 being paired as a dancer with Fandango.

Thanks to our friends at Online World of Wrestling for help with this report.