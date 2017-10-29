Emma gives reaction to WWE release

Shortly after the announcement of her WWE release today, Emma only tweeted this out.

She received supportive replies from talent including Sasha Banks, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce and Paige. Here are a few of the tweets below.

❤️❤️ Hardest worker!!! — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 29, 2017

I love you ❤️ — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) October 29, 2017

I love you too! ❤️😘 — Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) October 29, 2017

Lio Rush upsets WWE roster

Newly signed NXT star Lio Rush did himself no favors among the WWE roster on Sunday afternoon, tweeting about Emma’s release and referencing her two losses to Asuka.

“I guess these are the things that happen when you’re not TRULY ready for @WWEAsuka ????”

Rush has since removed the tweet.

Members of the WWE and NXT roster quickly responded to Rush.

You aint gonna make it here with the wolves, kid. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 29, 2017

Wow, kid. Didn’t you just get here? Professionalism goes a long way. — Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) October 29, 2017

Rush then issued this statement, apologizing for his comments.

Jack Gallagher didn’t seem to agree with the sentiments in response.