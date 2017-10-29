Emma

Emma gives reaction to WWE release

Shortly after the announcement of her WWE release today, Emma only tweeted this out.

She received supportive replies from talent including Sasha Banks, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce and Paige. Here are a few of the tweets below.

Lio Rush upsets WWE roster

Newly signed NXT star Lio Rush did himself no favors among the WWE roster on Sunday afternoon, tweeting about Emma’s release and referencing her two losses to Asuka.

“I guess these are the things that happen when you’re not TRULY ready for @WWEAsuka ????”

Rush has since removed the tweet.

Members of the WWE and NXT roster quickly responded to Rush.

Rush then issued this statement, apologizing for his comments.

Jack Gallagher didn’t seem to agree with the sentiments in response.

  • Screwcharger85 .

    I wonder who will be next.

  • unknown

    I won’t be surprised if it’s Lio Rush.

  • Steven Herrera

    Goldberg is handing out the releases?