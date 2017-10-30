New details on RAW 25th Anniversary

WWE.com has confirmed a report by PWInsider.com about the RAW 25th Anniversary TV taping on January 22, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.

The big reveal is that WWE has also booked the Manhattan Center, the site of the first ever episode of Monday Night RAW, the same night and that all three hours of the show will air live from both venues featuring both RAW and Smackdown Live talent.

WWE is already promoting special appearances by The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash for the upcoming dual-taping. Tickets go on sale starting November 3. WWE.com has additional details on the event by clicking here.

Early 10/30 WWE RAW Preview

WWE RAW is live tonight from Baltimore, Maryland.

While the company has not confirmed any matches for the show tonight, they are continuing to tease the fallout from the Smackdown Live invasion last week and the possibility of more qualifying matches for the teams at Survivor Series in four weeks.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).