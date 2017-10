WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight in Norfolk, Virginia.

Set for tonight is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Best 2 out of 3 Falls match to determine who join Randy Orton on Team Smackdown Live for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV in four weeks.

Also scheduled is Baron Corbin vs. Sin Cara and AJ Styles vs. Samir Singh.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).