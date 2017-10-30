Roman Reigns not medically cleared

WWE officials have confirmed Roman Reigns is not medically cleared to return to the ring and will not be part of the upcoming UK tour according to a report by Dave Meltzer.

As reported earlier, Triple H was added to the tour as the company was already preparing for the possibility that Reigns would be unavailable to travel overseas.

Reigns is targeting to make a return to WWE on November 13 in Atlanta for RAW. He was diagnosed with the mumps days before TLC and was pulled from the ring as result.

Update on Nia Jax’s WWE status

Nia Jax is confirmed for the upcoming UK tour as is Bray Wyatt.

Jax made headlines a few weeks ago when she stopped appearing on WWE television. While various wrestling media outlets, including Sports Illustrated, claimed it was due to a disagreement with booking, Jax was already scheduled for time off.

Alexa Bliss told The New York Post that Jax was simply taking time off adding, “We all take them once in a while.” Reports that Jax walked out on WWE were described as “overblown” and that she was always scheduled to be part of the European tour.

