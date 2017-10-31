Fatal 4-Way set for 205 Live tonight

WWE 205 Live takes place tonight at 10:00 PM ET on WWE Network from Norfolk, Virginia.

Set for tonight’s show following Smackdown Live is Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari vs. Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese in a “Fright Night” Fatal 4-Way.

Post-10/30 WWE RAW videos

WWE posted the following videos from after last night’s 10/30 episode of RAW.