Fatal 4-Way set for 205 Live tonight
WWE 205 Live takes place tonight at 10:00 PM ET on WWE Network from Norfolk, Virginia.
Set for tonight’s show following Smackdown Live is Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari vs. Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese in a “Fright Night” Fatal 4-Way.
Who's in store for a #Halloween TREAT in a #FrightNight #Fatal4Way? @MustafaAliWWE @WWEGranMetalik @TonyNese @AriyaDaivariWWE #205Live #RAW pic.twitter.com/BrOlcf2qwt
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) October 31, 2017
Wrestleview.com will have a recap of 205 Live later tonight.
Post-10/30 WWE RAW videos
WWE posted the following videos from after last night’s 10/30 episode of RAW.