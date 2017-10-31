10/30 WWE Main Event taping results

The following tapings for WWE Main Event took place before RAW in Baltimore last night.

* Jason Jordan def. Curt Hawkins.

* Cedric Alexander def. Tony Nese.

Source: WrestlingINC

New NXT live event tour set

Triple H announced on Monday a new live event tour for NXT in December.

Tickets will go on-sale this weekend for all dates on the tour.