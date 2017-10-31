10/30 WWE Main Event taping results
The following tapings for WWE Main Event took place before RAW in Baltimore last night.
* Jason Jordan def. Curt Hawkins.
* Cedric Alexander def. Tony Nese.
Source: WrestlingINC
New NXT live event tour set
Triple H announced on Monday a new live event tour for NXT in December.
Tickets will go on-sale this weekend for all dates on the tour.
.@WWENXT hits the road December 14-16th…#NXTBirmingham#NXTMemphis#NXTLittleRock
Tickets on sale Fri. 10amCThttps://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR pic.twitter.com/JlyqW7szL2
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 30, 2017