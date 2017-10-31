WWE star Nikki Bella and dancing partner Artem Chigvintsev were eliminated from ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday night on the seventh week of the competition.

WWE issued the following press release on Nikki’s elimination.

Nikki Bella is eliminated on “Dancing with the Stars” Nikki Bella danced her way into America’s hearts on Monday night, but the Mirror Ball Trophy won’t be hers on Season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars.” While Nikki scored a season-high 46 points from the judges last week, that score combined with viewer votes still eliminated her from the competition in a shocking double-elimination, where the Superstar was voted out alongside Vanessa Lachey. Nikki won the hearts of the judges and America on Monday’s Halloween Week episode, however, performing a spooky jive with professional partner Artem Chigvintsev. The dance earned her just a 24, but the audience gave her a standing ovation. Can’t get enough of Nikki? Don’t miss her on Wednesday’s Season 7 premiere of E!’s Total Divas this week.

Here is video of Nikki’s final performance and elimination on Monday night.