Kurt Angle returns to the ring at Survivor Series

It was announced during last night’s RAW in Baltimore that RAW GM Kurt Angle would be returning to the ring at the upcoming Survivor Series PPV in four weeks.

RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon returned to the show for the first time since April and confronted Angle about allowing Smackdown Live to invade the show last week.

Stephanie announced Angle would be the captain for Team RAW at Survivor Series. Angle is currently the only named confirmed for the team. The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online reports that the expected team will include Angle, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and the returning Roman Reigns unless plans change.

Big returns on RAW

If you missed it last night, RAW featured some big returns to the show in Baltimore.

This included the return of RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon (her first appearance since WrestleMania), Samoa Joe (out since August) and Braun Strowman (out since TLC).

