WWE RAW Ratings are in for October 30, 2017.

This week’s show from Baltimore drew 2.85 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com this week.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.95 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

“Monday Night Football” on ESPN won the night on cable (10.42 million viewers).

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 3.102 (down from 3.332 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.943 (down from 2.969 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.517 (down from 2.557 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship and the return of Braun Strowman, averaged a 0.94 rating for the night. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 1.03 rating.