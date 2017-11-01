Following last night’s Smackdown Live, new names have qualified for Survivor Series in four weeks regarding the men’s traditional elimination match.

After RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon returned to RAW this past Monday night naming Kurt Angle the new captain for Team RAW, Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced he would captain Team Smackdown Live at the PPV.

Qualifying for the team last night included Bobby Roode (getting a win over Dolph Ziggler in a Best 2 out of 3 Falls match) and Shinsuke Nakamura (getting a win over Kevin Owens in the main event). Randy Orton had already qualified for the team last week.

Here is the updated card for Survivor Series as of this week.

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

Champion vs. Champion

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya

Champions vs. Champions

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman and three remaining open spots) vs. Team Smackdown Live (Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode and one remaining spot open)

Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Alicia Fox, Nia Jax and three remaining open spots) vs. Team Smackdown Live (Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Carmella and Tamina)