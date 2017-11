Tag Team Title Match headlines 11/1 NXT

The following is set for tonight’s 11/1 episode of WWE NXT on WWE Network:

* NXT Tag Team Titles: SAnitY (c’s) vs. The Authors of Pain

* Johnny Gargano vs. Fabian Aichner

* Nikki Cross vs. Taynara Conti

Post-10/31 Smackdown videos

WWE posted the following videos after last night’s 10/31 episode of Smackdown Live.