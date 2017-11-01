WWE will begin its latest European tour later tonight in Glasgow, Scotland.

Here is the upcoming schedule for the RAW and Smackdown brands through next week.

* 11/1 live event in Glasgow, Scotland (RAW)

* 11/2 live event in Brighton, England (RAW)

* 11/2 live event in Dublin, Ireland (RAW)

* 11/3 live event in London, England (RAW)

* 11/3 live event in Aberdeen, Scotland (Smackdown)

* 11/4 live event in Minehead, England (RAW)

* 11/4 live event in Barcelona, Spain (Smackdown)

* 11/5 live event in Cardiff, Wales (RAW)

* 11/5 live event in Madrid, Spain (Smackdown)

* 11/6 Monday Night RAW taping in Manchester, England

* 11/6 live event in Lisbon, Portugal (Smackdown)

* 11/7 Smackdown Live taping in Manchester, England

* 11/7 live event in Birmingham, England (RAW)

* 11/8 live event in Dortmund, Germany (RAW)

* 11/8 live event in Leeds, England (Smackdown)

* 11/9 live event in Leipzig, Germany (RAW)

* 11/9 live event in Nottingham, England (Smackdown)

* 11/10 live event in Hamburg, Germany (RAW)

* 11/10 live event in Milan, Italy (Smackdown)

* 11/11 live event in Manheim, Germany (RAW)

* 11/11 live event in Padova, Italy (Smackdown)

* 11/12 live event in Florence, Italy (Smackdown)

Attending any of these live events? We are always seeking live reports!

Send all live reports to: AdamMartin@wrestleview.com.