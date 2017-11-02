WWE Title match set for Smackdown

Shane McMahon announced a WWE Title match for next week’s Smackdown Live in Manchester, England via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Jinder Mahal will defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles.

