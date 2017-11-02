WWE Title match set for Smackdown
Shane McMahon announced a WWE Title match for next week’s Smackdown Live in Manchester, England via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
Jinder Mahal will defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles.
Due to @JinderMahal vicious attack on @AJStylesOrg, he will defend the #WWEChampionship against AJ this Tues. in Manchester, UK on #SDLive.
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 2, 2017
More of Triple H and The Shield
WWE has posted more footage of Triple H teaming with The Shield in Glasgow.