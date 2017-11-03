On Thursday, WWE announced the following format change to the returning War Games match that will headline NXT TakeOver in Houston on November 18.

The match will feature NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era vs. The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong.

“At TakeOver: WarGames in Houston, each group selects one member to start the bout inside the cage, while the remaining team members are locked inside shark cages by the entranceway. After five minutes, the final two members from one team enter the match, giving that group a brief yet brutal advantage. Three minutes later, the second team’s members are released, followed by the final team’s competitors following another three-minute period. Once all nine Superstars are inside the ruthless steel structure, the first competitor to pick up a pinfall or submission earns the victory for his side.”

WWE also released the following promo videos from all three teams hyping up the match.