RAW at Manhattan Center sells out
Tickets for the RAW 25th Anniversary show at the Manhattan Center have officially sold out according to a report by PWInsider.com on Friday afternoon.
Tickets went on sale earlier this morning and moved quickly. WWE is holding dual tapings that night at the Manhattan Center and at the Barclays Center for the RAW 25th Anniversary taping next year on January 22.
NXT talent gone from the company
Sawyer Fulton confirmed on Twitter he was released by WWE this week.
Fulton signed with NXT back in 2013.
A new path is beginning to unfold and I'm excited to walk it!
Time to move forward to the same goal! pic.twitter.com/locZPJZTzR
— FULTON (@SFulton_WWE) November 3, 2017