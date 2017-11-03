RAW at Manhattan Center sells out

Tickets for the RAW 25th Anniversary show at the Manhattan Center have officially sold out according to a report by PWInsider.com on Friday afternoon.

Tickets went on sale earlier this morning and moved quickly. WWE is holding dual tapings that night at the Manhattan Center and at the Barclays Center for the RAW 25th Anniversary taping next year on January 22.

NXT talent gone from the company

Sawyer Fulton confirmed on Twitter he was released by WWE this week.

Fulton signed with NXT back in 2013.