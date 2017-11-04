Match set for WWE RAW in Manchester

WWE.com is reporting a Guitar on a Pole match is set for WWE RAW this Monday night from Manchester, England between Elias and Jason Jordan.

MizTV featuring RAW GM Kurt Angle will also kick off the show on Monday.

Ric Flair ESPN 30 for 30

WWE has posted a video from a recent premiere of the new ESPN “30 for 30” series focusing on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair that debuts this Tuesday (November 7).

Wrestleview.com will have more on the new ESPN show featuring Flair on Monday.