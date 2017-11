WWE Monday Night RAW takes place tonight from Manchester, England.

Set for tonight is a MizTV segment featuring RAW GM Kurt Angle as the guest. Also announced for the show is Jason Jordan vs. Elias in a Guitar on a Pole match.

Wrestleview.com will have a spoiler report from the RAW tapings later this afternoon.

Our usual live coverage of the broadcast will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).