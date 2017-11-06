The following WWE RAW taping results took place on Monday in Manhester, England.

11/6 WWE RAW taping results:

* MizTV with Kurt Angle opens the show. Angle books Miz vs. Braun Strowman for later tonight.

* Jason Jordan def. Elias in a Guitar on a Pole match. Elias got the guitar first, but Jordan used it first to win the match.

* Asuka def. a local talent.

* Samoa Joe vs. Titus O’Neil was scheduled, but Joe attacked both Titus and Apollo Crews before the match. Joe got on the mic and demanded competition. Finn Balor answered the call.

* Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor went to a double count out. They continued to brawl up the ramp. Kurt Angle announces Joe and Balor will be part of Team RAW at Survivor Series.

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defending the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Cesaro for later tonight.

* Backstage, Kurt Angle tells Jason Jordan he is the fifth and final member of Team RAW at Survivor Series.

* Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Nia Jax and Alicia Fox. Banks made Fox tap out. After the match, Fox tells Bayley and Banks she needs them on her team at Survivor Series.

* Braun Strowman vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz went to a no contest. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel tried to interfere during the match and Strowman fought them off. Kane also got involved and traded shots with Braun. Strowman tossed Kane over the top rope. Segment ends with Strowman hitting his running powerslam on Miz.

* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Kurt Angle booked this as the Bruiserweight vs. the Cruiserweight.

* Brock Lesnar returns to RAW next week in Atlanta.

* Sheamus and Cesaro def. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to become the new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions. During the match, Big E and The New Day interrupted. They asked if everyone was enjoying this three hour B-show. New Day brags about attacking RAW two weeks ago and how this is Under Siege 2. The distraction allows Sheamus to hit a Brogue Kick on Ambrose to get the pinfall to crown new champions.

Source: Prowrestling.net and PWInsider.com