New matches and names are now set for the WWE Survivor Series PPV in three weeks following last night’s episode of WWE RAW in Manchester.

With Sheamus and Cesaro capturing the RAW Tag Team Championships on Monday night, they will now face Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Survivor Series.

All remaining members of Team RAW were also revealed on Monday night. The team now includes captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Jason Jordan. Team Smackdown Live currently includes captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode and one remaining open spot.

Here is the updated card for Survivor Series in three weeks.

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

Champion vs. Champion

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya

Champions vs. Champions

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Jason Jordan) vs. Team Smackdown Live (Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode and one remaining spot open)

Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Alicia Fox, Nia Jax and three remaining open spots) vs. Team Smackdown Live (Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Carmella and Tamina)