WWE Title match on Smackdown

WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight in Manchester, England.

Scheduled for the show is Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against AJ Styles, The Usos will defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin and Becky Lynch will face James Ellsworth.

The show will be taped later today in Manchester.

We will have our usual live coverage tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

UK Division joins 205 Live tonight

Advertised for tonight’s 205 Live is the arrival of the WWE’s UK Division.

WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne appeared on RAW last night getting a pinfall victory over current WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore.