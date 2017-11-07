Ric Flair ESPN 30 for 30 premieres tonight

The much anticipated 30 for 30 profiling Ric Flair will premiere tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET (9:00 CT) on ESPN, just shortly after Smackdown Live concludes on the USA Network.

Wrestleview.com was given an early look at the show and it’s definitely something any wrestling fan should see if they enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at Flair’s career.

While the version we were provided didn’t address his recent health issues, Flair is asked about his early family life, college and his early frustrations when trying to break into the wrestling industry under Verne Gagne. You really get a sense of how Flair embraced his character in real-life and why his party lifestyle eventually caught up to him. The series, as expected, covers the unfortunate situation with the passing of his son Reid as well with some very emotional commentary by Flair and his daughter Ashley (WWE star Charlotte).

11/6 Post-WWE RAW videos

WWE posted these video clips after last night’s RAW in Manchester, England.