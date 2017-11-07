Kurt Angle announced on Twitter that he would be returning to the ring tonight at a RAW live event in Birmingham, England at the Barclaycard Arena.

Angle, who is scheduled to return back to the ring at the Survivor Series PPV in three weeks, noting it would be his first wrestling appearance at a WWE live event in 11 years. It will be his second time back in a WWE ring since the TLC PPV a few weeks ago.

Angle will captain Team RAW at Survivor Series joined by Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Jason Jordan against Team Smackdown Live captained by Shane McMahon featuring Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode and one open spot.

You can check out Angle’s tweet plugging his appearance in Birmingham below.