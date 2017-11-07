The following WWE Smackdown Live taping results took place on Tuesday in Manchester.

11/7 WWE Smackdown live taping results:

* Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon opens the show. Shane thanks everyone for watching the A show and promises Daniel Bryan will be back on the show next week. He brings out The New Day who said they didn’t intend to cause the The Shield to lose the tag team titles, but that’s what happens when you are under siege. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn walk out and say RAW will beat them at Survivor Series because of Shane. Shane says they have no loyalty and books Zayn vs. Kingston.

* Kofi Kingston def. Sami Zayn.

* Randy Orton def. Rusev.

* Becky Lynch def. James Ellsworth. Other Smackdown women talent surrounded the ring during the match. After the match, Carmella is disgusted and gives Ellsworth a superkick.

* A promo hypes the return of The Shield on Monday night.

* Shane books Natalya vs. Charlotte for the Smackdown Women’s Title next week.

* Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin def. The Usos via count out in a match for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

* AJ Styles def. Jinder Mahal to become the new WWE Champion.

Source: PWInsider.com