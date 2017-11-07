Big news coming from the Smackdown Live taping in Manchester earlier tonight.

AJ Styles just defeated Jinder Mahal in the main event to become the new WWE Champion.

Barring any changes, this means Styles will be challenging WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in three weeks at the Survivor Series PPV instead of Mahal.

We will have live coverage of Smackdown tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Tons of tweets are pouring in from the taping that just concluded.