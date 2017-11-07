Smackdown Live taping

Big news coming from the Smackdown Live taping in Manchester earlier tonight.

AJ Styles just defeated Jinder Mahal in the main event to become the new WWE Champion.

Barring any changes, this means Styles will be challenging WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in three weeks at the Survivor Series PPV instead of Mahal.

We will have live coverage of Smackdown tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Tons of tweets are pouring in from the taping that just concluded.

  • Mark Dickins

    it was so obvious. they know that they will get a ton more viewers as this will be spread all over Facebook, Twitter etc etc. and they are teasing UK fans with idea of getting Wrestlemania in over here. Apart from Tag Titles last night and the diabolical European Title match between Bulldog and Shawn Michaels (only time seen title change after one wrestler ‘passes’ out), there has never been a WWF/WWE title change in the UK that I can recall (I may be wrong though). Or the fact that Smackdown still had loads of tickets left and needed to sell out quick…..

  • Al79

    Mahal wins it back when WWE goes to India…

  • Shayne Ritter

    All the dirt sheets said Mahal was suppose to keep until he lost to Cena at Mania, good thing is Heyman wont leave Brock for Mahal now

  • Kate Jackson

    Bulldog beat Bret for the IC at Summerslam 92 as well.

  • Zach Steven Whitlow

    This was finally WWE coming to their senses and realizing Mahal and Lesnar was a lose lose situation. At least if AJ loses, it won’t do much harm to him.