WWE RAW Ratings are in for November 6, 2017.

This week’s pre-taped show from Manchester drew 2.84 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com this week.

This is nearly even with last week’s show that drew 2.85 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 for the night on cable, also the same as last week.

“Monday Night Football” on ESPN won the night on cable (11.08 million viewers).

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 2.935 (down from 3.102 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.959 (up from 2.943 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.630 (up from 2.517 2.557 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Sheamus and Cesaro for the RAW Tag Team Championships, averaged a 0.95 rating for the night. This is up from last week’s show average that drew a 0.94 rating.