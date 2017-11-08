Shane McMahon announced on Twitter that John Cena would be returning to the ring at the Survivor Series PPV in three weeks as the final member of Team Smackdown Live.

Cena, who is touted as a “free agent” among the brands right now, hasn’t made an appearance on WWE television since losing to Roman Reigns at No Mercy in September.

Team Smackdown Live now includes captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode and now John Cena.

Team RAW was confirmed on Monday night to now feature captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Jason Jordan.