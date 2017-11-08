WWE UK Title match set for Houston

WWE.com is reporting that Pete Dunne will defend the WWE UK Title against Johnny Gargano at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames taping in Houston.

It should be noted that the match will be taped for an upcoming episode of NXT and will not be part of the TakeOver event airing live that night on the WWE Network.

#UKChampion @PeteDunneYxB will put his title ON THE LINE when he faces @JohnnyGargano on Nov. 18 in Houston! https://t.co/evfcM4edZs — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 7, 2017

WWE NXT preview for tonight

WWE NXT returns to the WWE Network later tonight.

Scheduled for the show is Adam Cole vs. Roderick Strong and Kairi Sane vs. Billie Kay.

Wrestleview.com will have a full NXT report later tonight.