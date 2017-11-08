The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for November 7, 2017.

This week’s pre-taped episode from Manchester drew 2.60 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.12 million viewers. The show came in at No. 3 for the night on cable on Tuesday among the 18-49 demographic.

The ESPN 30 for 30 profile on Ric Flair won the night on cable.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, averaged a 0.82 rating. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.65 rating.