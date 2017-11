Last night’s “30 for 30” premiere on Ric Flair drew 1.83 million viewers on ESPN on Tuesday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

The show also won the night on cable for Tuesday in the 18-49 demographic. Replays are scheduled for November 9 on ESPN 2 (8:30 pm) and November 19 on ESPN (10:00 pm).

Flair was all over ESPN on Tuesday promoting the premiere of the series.

ESPN uploaded a clip of Flair on SportsCenter and other programs below.