New match set for NXT TakeOver: War Games

Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan has been added to the NXT TakeOver: War Games live special on November 18 in Houston, Texas following last night’s 11/8 episode of NXT.

The following is the updated card for the event.

* War Games: The Undisputed ERA vs. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong

* NXT Title: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Andrade Cien Almas

* NXT Women’s Title: Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce

* Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream

* Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan

Post-11/8 NXT videos

WWE posted the following video from after last night’s 11/8 episode of NXT, giving a look at the history of the War Games match.