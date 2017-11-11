Mike Ashmore of The Trentonian is featuring an interview with Daniel Bryan where he talks about still trying to get the green light from WWE to make a return to the ring.

Bryan, 36, hasn’t competed in the ring for WWE since April of 2015.

“I’m trying to get cleared as we speak. All my tests have come back fantastic, better than people who have never had any concussion-type stuff. But it’s a weird thing. We’re in a weird situation politically with the climate around concussions; right now, it’s very difficult. WWE would love to have me back, but is that the smart thing for me as a business to bring me back? If I was to come back, and they let me back, would they get a lot of flak for it? They have a ton of stockholders that they’re responsible for. It’s more than just, ‘Is he healthy to do it?”

Bryan noted that all concussion doctors he’s met with feel he’s healthy for a return.