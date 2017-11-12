Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal set for India

WWE has started promoting Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal for the upcoming live event on December 9 in New Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Mahal had been previously scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Kevin Owens on the RAW brand live event, with WWE booking the two Smackdown Live talents. With AJ Styles capturing the WWE Championship last week, it doesn’t appear Owens will be booked for the show unless plans change in the next few weeks.

Triple H initiated the challenge on Twitter.

Jinder Mahal responded not long later.

.@TripleH not only the biggest match in Indian History, but also of my career. Consider the challenge accepted by me, now @wweindia and #wweuniverse India let‘s all make this happen. pic.twitter.com/6Wv62HnWFg — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) November 12, 2017

