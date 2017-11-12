Update on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are scheduled for this Tuesday’s Smackdown Live taping in Charlotte, North Carolina according to The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online.

As reported earlier this week, WWE sent Owens and Zayn home early from the company’s current European tour in what was described as “conduct deemed detrimental to the WWE.” The two were scheduled to do more with New Day after a match between Zayn and Kofi Kingston, but simply left and created an awkward situation for the show.

Owens and Zayn are scheduled to face New Day in a tag team match on this Tuesday’s Smackdown Live in Charlotte unless plans change. Also scheduled for the show is Natalya defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte and Baron Corbin defending the WWE United States Championship against Sin Cara.

WWE follows Styles on Tuesday

WWE has posted a video following AJ Styles last week in Manchester, England when he defeated Jinder Mahal to become the new WWE Champion on Smackdown Live.