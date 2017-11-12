Local advertising in the Houston area for WWE Survivor Series is now listing The Shield vs. The New Day for the PPV next Sunday according to Prowrestling.net.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to make his return to television tomorrow night on RAW in Atlanta to reunite with The Shield since his absence the last few weeks. Reigns contracted the mumps and was replaced by Kurt Angle at the TLC PPV as a result.

PWInsider.com is also reporting that The Shield (Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) are all scheduled to make an appearance at the Smackdown Live taping on Tuesday night in Charlotte as well to further hype the match at Survivor Series.